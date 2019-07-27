Wild horse roundup will start Sunday as herd’s water dries up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About 225 horses will be gathered starting Sunday in Clark County as the Red Rock herd continues to outgrow limited water supplies in the wild.

The Bureau of Land Management will not use helicopters as they take all but 50 horses out of the herd. A bait and water trap method will be used in the 160,000-acre area about 20 miles west of Las Vegas.

The horses will be transported to Ridgecrest Holding Corrals in Ridgecrest, California, where they will be checked and put into the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption BLM news release said. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

The herd’s growth is putting a strain on vegetation and water available, and horses will start to die if the BLM doesn’t act, the release said.