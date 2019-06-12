Woman accused of pushing man off bus will remain on house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– The woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus will remain on house arrest despite a prosecutor’s efforts to get her bail increased which could have put her behind bars.

“I’m not in any way trying to say that Ms. Bishop’s conduct is somehow excusable, but whether she’s convicted, whether the jury thinks about her intent, those aren’t things for right now. The concerns right now are the likelihood to reappear and the public safety standpoint,” said Judge Douglas Herndon, Clark County District Court.

A judge denied revoking the $100,000 bail for 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop. She made bail after she was arrested and has been on house arrest with high-level monitoring. She was arrested on a murder charge last month after 74-year-old Serge Fournier died about one month after his fall from the RTC bus. His injuries led to his death.

Bishop is accused of pushing Fournier from the bus as he was exiting. Surveillance video shows a woman shoving Fournier from behind and then getting off the bus as he lay on the ground.

Bishop’s attorney says there is not clear evidence to prove that the push caused Fournier’s injuries.