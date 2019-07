LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of running over and killing a Las Vegas nail saloon technician over a $35 bill has been indicted by a grand jury.

Twenty-one-year-old Krystal Whipple faces charges of open murder, robbery and burglary with a deadly weapon.

Surveillance video captured her running over 51-year-old Ngoc Nguyen in Jan. 2019. Investigators say Whipple ran out on her manicure bill. She was tracked down in Arizona 13 days later.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Monday.