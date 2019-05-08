Woman arrested for setting fire to parents' home
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A 21-year-old woman is facing charges of attempted murder and arson for allegedly setting her parents' North Las Vegas home on fire.
Antanisha Ellis was agitate with her parents and set fire to her mattress, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department. The fire happened on Monday, May 6 at 3:45 p.m. The home is located in the 800 block of Nelson Avenue, near I-15 and Carey Avenue.
The elderly parents were able to escape the fire without injury.
STRIKE WATCH: Pay raises and class sizes are top issues for teachers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Pay raises and classroom size top the funding issues the teachers union says its members are concerned about, and if their wants and needs aren't met, Clark County School District teachers could walk out in protest come the Fall school season.
On Tuesday, teachers within the union started voting online as to whether they will strike. Officials say there has been a "very high level of engagement" so far.
The Clark County Education Association heavily backed Gov. Steve Sisolak during his gubernatorial bid last year. They were hoping for some funding changes in Carson City this legislative session. Right now, their message is focused on lawmakers to deliver on educational promises.Read the Full Article
VIDEO: Colorado school shooting suspect appears in court
One of the accused gunmen in the suburban Denver school shooting was in court Wednesday afternoon. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing murder and attempted murder charges. Investigators are still trying to figure out why two students opened fire on their fellow classmates killing one of them.
Erickson kept his head down for the majority of his court appearance, hiding his eyes behind purple-streaked hair. The school shooting suspect nodded repeatedly, speaking only when the judge requested a verbal response.
Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Erickson without bond.Read the Full Article
Metro Police officer arrested for alleged lewdness with child
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) -- A Metro Police officer was just arrested for alleged inappropriate behavior with a child. On May 2, Henderson Police said it received information regarding the allegations of lewdness against 27-year-old Matthew Terry. He's accused of doing the act against a child under the age of 14.
Terry was arrested on May 7 for the following charges:
When Terry was arrested, a search warrant was served at his home. This is an active and open investigation. No further details can be released at this time.Read the Full Article
