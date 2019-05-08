Woman arrested for setting fire to parents' home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A 21-year-old woman is facing charges of attempted murder and arson for allegedly setting her parents' North Las Vegas home on fire.

Antanisha Ellis was agitate with her parents and set fire to her mattress, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department. The fire happened on Monday, May 6 at 3:45 p.m. The home is located in the 800 block of Nelson Avenue, near I-15 and Carey Avenue.

The elderly parents were able to escape the fire without injury.