Woman arrested in senior citizen's death after allegedly pushing him off RTC bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman accused of hurting a man on an RTC bus was arrested for murder. According to a report released by Metro Police, 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop pushed 74-year-old Serge Fournier out of the RTC bus.

The incident happened back in March near N. 13th and Fremont streets. The arrest report said Bishop cursed at Fournier and other passengers before pushing him with both of her hands.

Police said Fournier fell and hurt himself. When he was found, he was bleeding from his head. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, but despite receiving treatment, Fournier died one month later from complications due to the alleged battery, authorities said.

According to the Clark County Coroner, Fournier died from blunt force torso injuries. The coroner ruled the manner as a homicide.

Bishop is charged with one count of open murder. She is due in court on May 21st.