Woman burned, pet dies in early morning house fire

A house fire in the 400 block of Marion Drive, near Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard, is under investigation by Las Vegas Fire Investigators.

UPDATE: 3:40AM. KNOCKDOWN, no fire in living portion of house, no utilities connected to house, primary-all clear, no inj’s reported, crews hitting hot spots now, cause U/I. E8,108,16,27, T61, R61, CB3, EMS1, AR1, B1,3. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/89sAaQ5it1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 3, 2019

Fire dispatchers received several calls at 3:16 a.m. that a house was on fire on Marion Drive but the exact location was unknown. When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were showing from the garage of a one-story wood frame/stucco house. Shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, the roof over the garage collapsed. Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

The fire destroyed the garage and partially the kitchen inside the house. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

While firefighters were finishing up putting the fire out, fire dispatchers received a call from a Seven/Eleven store on Nellis Boulevard that a woman was at the store and was burned. She told clerks she was involved in a house fire that was down the street. An ambulance and fire personnel responded to the store to treat the woman. She was transported to the Trauma Center at University Medical Center and is now in the Burn Unit at with burns to the hands, arms, and face.

A pet dog was found burned in the back yard of the house. Animal Control responded to the scene to pick up the dog, it died a short time later.

What caused the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation. The woman told fire investigators at the hospital that she and a man were sleeping in the garage with permission of the house owner when she woke to find the garage on fire.

The man who was with her left the scene and has not been located by fire investigators. She said the house was being renovated and they could stay in the garage while the renovations were being made.