Woman dies following southwest valley crash with semi-truck

LAS VEGAS — A 23-year-old woman has died following a crash on May 31 that left the male driver in critical condition. A young child in the backseat survived.

The woman is identified by NHP as 23-year-old Jacqueline Arbarca of Las Vegas.

Troopers say their investigation into the crash shows the male driver was operating the Honda Civic in a reckless manner on SR160 and struck a semi-truck while going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.

No charges have been filed yet and the crash remains under investigation.