Woman misses flight to Hawaii, now subject of search

A 72-year-old woman who left McCarran International Airport on Friday after missing a flight home to Hawaii is now regarded as a missing endangered adult.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Lilia Capati, who has dementia and might not be able to identify herself if asked.

Capati was last seen in the area of Russell and Paradise roads.Anyone with information regarding Capati’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.