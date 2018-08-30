Woman pleads 'no contest' to vehicular manslaughter in detective's death Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - The woman who drove the wrong way causing a head-on crash killing a North Las Vegas Police detective pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter.

Kokoe Akouete-Ekoue appeared in court Thursday morning to enter her plea. She was also fined $1,000 and will spend 30 days under house arrest. She had also already surrendered her drivers license permanently.

Detective Chad Parque was involved in the crash while on duty on Jan. 6, 2017. He died the following day.

Akouete-Ekoue was driving south in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, when she crashed into Parque's car.

It was a very emotional hearing. Parque's father addressed the court talking about how much the family missed Chad. He also addressed Akouete-Ekoue.

"We understand it was an accident. Things happen in life and it happened to our son. We miss him dearly ... I want you to go on and live your life. Always keep our son in your mind."

Parque left behind a wife and daughter.