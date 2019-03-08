Woman stabbed during argument on RTC bus Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. prev next

LAS VEGAS - A woman was stabbed after she got into an argument on an RTC bus, according to Metro Police. It all unfolded around 4:30 p.m. near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

Police said the female suspect stabbed two victims on the bus and then fled east on Karen Avenue from Paradise Road. When officers located the suspect at Karen and Joe W. Brown she was still armed with the knife.

Metro Police officers gave her multiple verbal commands to drop the knife, and she refused.

A low lethal shotgun was deployed, and the suspect was taken into custody without any further incident.

The victims and suspect were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.