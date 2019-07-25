Woman stabbed, killed at park, police looking for suspect

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman Thursday afternoon in a park on West Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard.

According to Metro police, they received a call regarding a possible overdose in a bathroom around 2:17 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman was suffering from stab wounds.

She was transported in critical condition to the hospital, but was pronounced dead. Police are looking for a female suspect. People are advised to avoid West Flamingo Park.

