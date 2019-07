LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman found shot dead and burned in the desert near 7 Magic Mountains on July 4 has been identified as 29-year-old Natalie Carbajal.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Carbajal was killed by a gunshot to the head before being burned. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The site was on federal land about a mile east of the colorful art installation south of Las Vegas on Interstate 15.