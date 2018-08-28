Women's Leadership Conference offers career guidance, personal growth tools Video

LAS VEGAS - The Women's Leadership Conference is taking place in Las Vegas this week. The two-day conference features a wide range of learning opportunities, career guidance, and personal growth tools.

But, aside from that, nationally recognized speakers and women role models will also attend the event.

The keynote speaker is Tarana Burke. She's the woman behind the #MeToo movement.

She says the #MeToo movement is "not a war between men and women;" "It's a movement; it's a global movement of survivors of sexual violence and were working to give resources to survive sexual violence so they can craft their own healing journey," Burke said.

A global movement to rally survivors and advocates to end sexual violence.

"Women's empowerment does not come from things like men being torn down," said Burke. "That's not real empowerment. Empowerment does not come from the downfall of other people, and so my joy is never rooted in anybody's downfall."

According to Burke, she simply gets joy from helping people to be whole again.

"One of the goals now is shifting a narrative so people talk about the movement the way we are talking about it," Burke said.

Numerous women and men agree.

"Being younger there were people that took adavntage, but it's ok," said Rita Green, a Mississippi resident. "Back then I don't think I would have been a part of it, but now I'm like oh yeah definitely."

"I fully support the #MeToo movement, and I think it's about time that women stand up and be accounted for and take their position beside men and not just behind them," Courtoy Moore, a Las Vegas resident said.

"I think her movement is awesome," Green said. "I think #metoo is a great thing. I think that somebody needed to speak up at some point."

According to Burke, "#MeToo is a joy movement because it's not so much about relieving your trauma as it is facing your trauma so that you can get to the joy that's going to make you whole again."



