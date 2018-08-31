World's first marijuana museum opens in downtown Las Vegas Video

LAS VEGAS - There was a big celebration held in downtown Las Vegas Thursday to celebrate the world's first marijuana museum.

It's called the Cannabition Cannabis Museum and it's located on Fremont Street near Ogden Avenue.

The founders of the museum bill it as an immersive installation of the art, history, and culture of cannabis or marijuana.

A giant mural makes the art section of the museum visible from the street.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined councilman Cedric Crear and Cannabition founder J.J. Walker for a hemp rope burning, instead of a ribbon cutting outside the facility Thursday morning.

Walker says the museum takes a look at marijuana around the world, the future of cannabis, along with looking at shared social experiences of people who take part in the plant.

So what exactly does all of that mean?

"We're going to take people on a journey from what we call seed through high, so we've got everything from this giant seedbed; that's like a marijuana seed that you can lay in," Walker said. "It's got this cool, organic kind of underground feeling, all the way through harvest with 7-foot marijuana buds that slide into a pool of nugs. Umm, we've got Hunter S. Thompson's 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' car, and you conclude with the world's largest 24-foot glass bong."

That could also mean people will one day be able to consume marijuana together in a lounge-like setting.

Walker says he believes locals could start seeing consumption lounges or pot lounges within the Las Vegas city limits by the end of the year.

The city has been exploring going down that path, along with looking at how to regulate lounges.

A growing number of local leaders are calling for the development of lounges because tourists technically have nowhere to legally smoke the herb.

The museum is still a little way from opening as construction wraps up.

According to the museum's website, tickets will be sold for $24.20.



