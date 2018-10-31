World's largest dispensary opens Thursday in Las Vegas Video

LAS VEGAS - Another dispensary opening in the Las Vegas Valley is the sign of a booming industry. With 40,000 square feet of space, Planet 13's CEO boasts the world's largest cannabis entertainment complex.

"This is Las Vegas. We do everything big, bold, over the top," stated Co-CEO Bob Groesbeck. "Why not do that in the cannabis arena?"

Just a walk away from the Strip, Goesbeck hopes to make the dispensary a destination for tourists.

Groesbeck is no stranger to the business. He got his start when medical marijuana was legalized in the state. He initially opened a smaller version of Planet 13 but closed it when he wanted more.

"Our facility was very nice but it was too small and two, it was too far from the Strip," Groesbeck explained. "So we decided at that point that we were going to build something very grand."

So what set this dispensary apart from the others? For one, its size.

"There's nothing even close to this in the world," said Groesbeck.

The 40,000 square foot facility gives Planet 13 a space to create an experience. Fifteen-feet-tall lotus flowers and a giant glowing planet greet customers in the parking lot.

Inside, customers can watch an orb show on the interactive floor and ceiling.

There's still more than enough space for product.

"Anything imaginable that's THC-related, we'll have on our shelves," Groesbeck explained.

The 24-hour weed superstore will have its grand opening on Nov. 1 at 9:00 a.m. The address is 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

"I want your viewers to stay tuned," continued Groesbeck. "We've got some really big things coming."