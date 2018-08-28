World War I motorcycle rides across America to Las Vegas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - After crossing the Atlantic Ocean and journeying thousands of miles across the country, a motorcycle dating from World War I rode through Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

The trip is in honor of our veterans and U.S./France relations.

It's set to stop at City Hall before completing their coast to coast trip.

The vintage bike was brought over to France during WWI in 1918. since then it's remained there until its return to American soil this summer.

The trip is part of "Operation Twin Links" which started in Mobile, Alabama in June. Through Operation Twin Links, the classic Harley Davidson has been restored with its original seating frame and engine traveling more than 4,000 miles at 45 miles per hour.

Christophe de Goulaine and his friend Pierre restored the century old motorcycle. They affectionately calling her "Bonny."

Through this trip, the bikers say they not only want to find out who her original owner is but to strengthen relations between France and America.

"I have a lot of respect for the veterans. To keep the peace in a country, you need a lot of people fighting for freedom. During my trip across America, I've met a lot of veterans and I've got a lot of respect for anyone who fights for freedom," de Goulaine said.

He admits riding what he calls a time machine hasn't been the easiest trip but says it's such an honor to drive through America and meet American people along the way. Bonny and her drivers are expected to meet with the mayor right in front of City Hall Tuesday afternoon.