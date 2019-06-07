Local organization celebrates exceptional students with car, scholarship giveaway

A special celebration took place Thursday night to celebrate a group of students who’ve gone above and beyond through school.

“Core” held a graduation at Brooklyn Bowl to reward 74 exceptional kids getting ready to start their lives after school.

“I just want to cry,” Core student Kelsey Rose Perez said. “It’s so unbelievable, you know?”​​​​​​​

Rose Perez was the lucky winner of a Mini Cooper at the celebration. Two other students were also awarded 20,000 scholarships funded by an anonymous donor. ​​​​​​​

“Take these opportunities because they lead to success,” Rose Perez said. “Really. Thank you for being there and being part of my family too.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Core Executive Director Lindsay Harper said the non-profit organization held the event to celebrate the teenagers, who are graduating from high school with acceptance to college. ​​​​​​​

“We’ve watched them grow from little fifth graders all the way now to graduates of high school,” Harper said of the students. “It’s incredible.”

“My role is kind of like a pseudo parent,” Harper added. “Working with their parents to make sure they get what they need to get that support. “Sometimes it’s a shoulder to cry on and sometimes it’s somebody to laugh with.”

Now Harper hopes kids like Kelsey can let loose and enjoy life for a few moments after so much hard work.

“These are memories that they are going to have the rest of their lives,” Harper said.

Core representatives told 8 News Now an anonymous donor provided the money for the scholarships on Thursday.

Harper said that person wants to help these kids embark on their futures without having to worry about money.