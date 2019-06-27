Avoiding the rise in scams during the Summer season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The heat is on and financial experts are warning folks not to get ‘burned’ by summer scams.

Brad Zucker with Safe Money Advisors discloses what are the worst scams out there that people are falling victim to. More young people reported falling victim to scams, but seniors reported losing the most money. Retirees are on a fixed income, and the money they lose may not be able to be replaced, according the financial experts.

Unknowingly falling victim to a scam can also set you back in your retirement plan.

