LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A week ago, Monday, many of our valley residents stopped by the 8 News Now studios to help with the “Founders Day of Caring.”

Supplies were filled with newborn necessities for baby’s bounty. Each month the non-profit supplies 60 disadvantaged families with everything they need for a baby’s healthy, happy start in life.

The event marked our parent company Nexstar’s 23-years in operation with the generosity never-ending.

8 News Now anchor Denise Valdez has the story.