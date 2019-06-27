Golden Knights trade Erik Haula to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a 2021 conditional 5th round pick

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee announced Wednesday night the team has acquired forward Nicholas Roy and a conditional fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Vegas Golden Knights forward Erik Haula.

Over the course of two seasons with the Golden Knights, Haula appeared in 91 games after being selected by the team during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Minnesota Wild.

Haula will be remembered for delivering the franchises first ever playoff game-winner in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings last year in Game 2.

The Golden Knights went on to sweep the Kings in the first round.

The 22-year-old Roy has appeared in a total of seven NHL games, all with the Hurricanes, and has recorded two penalty minutes. Last season with the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers, he finished with 36 points (17 G, 19 A) to go with 28 penalty minutes in 69 games and ranked third on the team with five game-winning goals. He also appeared in 19 Calder Cup playoff games for the Checkers and helped lead the team to a Calder Cup championship. Roy finished tied for third on the team in playoff scoring with 15 points (6 G, 9 A) to go with 14 penalty minutes.

The native of Amos, Quebec was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.