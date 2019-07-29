Hotel Apache set to open at Binion’s, bringing ‘Old Vegas’ back to downtown

DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – It’s a retro revamp! Hotel Apache is set to open inside Binion’s Gambling Hall.

Hotel Apache first opened in the 1930’s it closed during the recession. But starting Monday, it will be back in business, giving locals and tourists on Fremont Street a piece of the past. The new changes are all about ‘Old Vegas.’

“We just want to give you a feel of back in the ’30’s, what it would’ve felt like coming to Las Vegas,” said Tim Lager, General Manager at Binion’s.

Looking at the 81 rooms inside, it is clear that Hotel Apache hopes to take us back in time.

“We’re going to have hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, lace curtains, you can see the old-style phone,” Lager said. “But also the modern touches: flat screen TVs, USB cords, give you the modern thing with an old-school feel.”

Along with Binion’s is the new Circa Hotel in Downtown Las Vegas, which plans to also pay tribute to the past.

“We wanted to develop something that respected and revered this great Las Vegas history and all the mavericks and pioneers that came before us,” said developer Derek Stevens. “Really, the goal is to create something that attracts more people to Las Vegas.”

Locals and tourists alike can’t wait for all the changes.

“Because it’s got that history, that sense of history that the Strip really doesn’t have,” said Las Vegas local Brian Seymour. “You really can’t manufacture that. It’s either there or it’s not.”

“It feels comfortable and everybody fits in everywhere. It’s not high class, high rollers only,” said visitor Tammy Matson.

As this ‘retro revamp’ begins, all eyes are on Hotel Apache and its legacy that once again has life.

“Benny Binion always said: “good food, good whiskey, good gamble,” Lager said.

Here’s something cool: guests at Hotel Apache will check in at the property’s original front desk and take the city’s first electric elevator to their rooms. The opening will become official with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon.