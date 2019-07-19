LV Stadium progress rolling along

8 news now sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Las Vegas Stadium is officially over fifty percent complete and now 380 days away from the ribbon cutting on the $1.8 billion-dollar facility.

Construction, development is going well as the Raiders submitted a letter asking for approval to spend additional $40 million of the franchises money to enhance the stadium. Personal seat license revenue is over $320 million dollars, well ahead of projections.

Newly appointed stadium managers, AEG, introduced themselves and confident bringing 46 events a year minimum to Vegas won’t be difficult.

