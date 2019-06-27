LVFD investigates attempted arson at The Center in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigated an attempted arson at The Center, which is The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada.

According to LVFAR, someone set fire to a palm tree on the property on the 400 block of S. Thirteenth Street at 3:05 a.m.

Security at the center reviewed surveillance video and noticed an individual setting a tree on fire.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue arson investigators said the tree was worth $500. There were no injuries and no buildings were damaged.

The Center addressed the arson attempt with a post on Facebook:

Early this morning, an individual attempted to set fire to The Center. They were unsuccessful, and no damage was done to the building.

As we enter the final week of Pride Month, the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and major celebrations take place this weekend in New York, San Francisco, and around the world, this attempted arson and hate crime against our community reinforce the need for LGBTQ+ Pride events. Our equality, rights, and our lives remain at risk.

We are glad that our building is safe. This vengeful act reminds us to be alert, be safe, and if you see something, say something. To everyone around the world attending Pride events this weekend, let this be a reminder of why you are celebrating and why our fight for equality continues.

No one has been arrested.

This is a developing story.