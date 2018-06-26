Mail carriers go through training to avoid heat dangers Video

LAS VEGAS - There are about three more months left of 100+ degree temperatures.

But how do people who work outdoors cope with the brutal temperatures?

"Our letter carriers work about eight hours a day; sometimes a little more depending on the overtime," said Jean Barton, customer relations coordinator for the U.S. Postal Service.

8 News NOW spoke with one local mail carrier who said it's just part of the job.

Many of them drive in vehicles that don't have that don't have air conditioning.

"It's very difficult for our letter carriers at this time of year," Barton said.

"With the NLV's they do not have any AC; they have a small fan that circulates the air."

Which is why mail carriers have to undergo training to recognize the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke.

"We also give them a laminated card explaining the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion and make sure they are aware of the symptoms," Barton said.

The U.S. Postal Service also supplies mail carriers with bottled water at the facilities and cooling towels.

"We send out a push text message from the scanners every day reminding them to stay hydrated," according to Barton.

They're also encouraged to find shade and shelter when needed.

It's all in an effort to make sure letter carriers remain safe.

"If you are out there, just please take care of your letter carrier," Barton asked. "Make sure you give them cold water offer them your shaded tree, if you can, and thank them for a job well done.

The U.S. Postal Service is looking to implement air conditioner and stickers that remind workers about heat exposure in future vehicles.

