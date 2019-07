After taking several weeks off, drivers between Las Vegas and Pahrump need to be ready for the complete closure of Highway 160 at mid-day Tuesday.

Nevada Dept of Transportation crews use dynamite to blast away at the hillsides in the area for the widening of the road.

Starting at 11:45am and lasting for up to two hours, the road will be closed.

NDOT says the stoppage usually doesn’t last two hours, but they need that window of time to make sure the debris can be safely cleared.