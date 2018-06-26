Man accused in string of Las Vegas casino burglaries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - A man is accused of using a stolen box truck in a series of burglaries at Las Vegas casinos, according to his arrest report.

Danny Salazar, 44, is facing several counts of grand larceny and burglary.

The box truck, rented from Penske Leasing and Rental Company, was reported stolen on Jan. 12, 2018 from outside the MGM. The driver told police he left the vehicle running when he went inside to make a meat delivery.

Recently, police have been investigating a series of burglaries at major Las Vegas casino properties. The stolen truck matched the description and the license plates seen on the truck are believed to have been taken from other stolen vehicles.

According to the arrest report, police say the suspect drove onto hotel property and gained access into restricted employee doorways and hallways. He wore some type of credentials that prevented him from being stopped by security. The suspect also carried a clipboard or paperwork to simulate delivery orders. Once the suspect got access, he took property and loaded it into the truck and left.

On June 10, a Metro Police officer recognized the truck and began following it. The driver ran several red lights eventually crashing in the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, the report said. The driver, Salazar, suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody. He told officers, he borrowed the truck and wouldn't answer any other questions.