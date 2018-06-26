Man accused of shooting Venetian employees back in Las Vegas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - A former casino employee who was arrested in Texas days after one co-worker was killed and another was wounded at a company picnic in April is back in Nevada to face murder and other charges.

Records show that 42-year-old Anthony J. Wrobel arrived early Tuesday at the Clark County jail in Las Vegas, where he's due for an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Wrobel is accused of killing Venetian operations executive Mia Banks and wounding table games chief Hector Rodriguez on April 15, and leaving a getaway car at McCarran International Airport.

Authorities say Wrobel stole another car in Cedar City, Utah, before driving to Texas.

He was arrested April 19 in the stolen car after an alert Texas sheriff's deputy noticed it at a highway rest stop not far from the New Mexico state line.

