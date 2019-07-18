Man arrested in crash into Las Vegas house has history of DUI charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing charges in the Monday crash that sent a car through the wall of a house has a history of DUI charges, according to court records.

Jose Dejesus Flores, 34, was arrested on a DUI charge after a crash that scared homeowners in the early morning hours in the east valley at the corner of Sahara and Abarth Street.

Flores faced DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2010 before Monday’s incident.

Police said Flores was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup that missed a curve on Sahara, hopped onto the sidewalk and slammed into the back of the homeowner’s car, knocking it into a tree and the garage. The pickup truck then flipped on its side about 30 feet away and went into the home.