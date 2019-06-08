Man dies after being stabbed in April incident

A male suspect has been arrested for a deadly stabbing in late April.

Metro Police say 33-year-old Chan Park is facing one count of open murder for the April 28 incident.

Investigators responded to a suspicious car parked near the 8400 block of Abita Circle and found an adult man suffering from apparent stab wounds. Paramedics transported the victim to University Medical Center Trauma. The victim died of the injuries on May 31.

Police found a blood trail leading to the 8300 block of Abita Circle where officers entered the residence and located Park, who was in the living room with a knife. As officers continued searching the home, a woman was inside a bedroom tied and beaten.

The identity of the deceased man, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Park is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

8 News Now will have updates on this developing story.