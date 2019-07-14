Man erases parking tickets with unique donation

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man came up with a pretty clever way to pay his parking violations.

During the City of Las Vegas’ limited school supply drive, Jesse Ortiz decided to “erase” his tickets by purchasing more than 200 erasers.

Last month the City of Las Vegas announced people could pay for parking tickets with new and unwrapped school supplies. All donations must be of equal or greater value than the fine.

The parking services office encourages people to take this approach to help a good cause.

The program ends this Friday, July 19, but drivers still have 30 days after to pay off their parking tickets with school supplies. All items donated will go to the teachers’ exchange – a non-profit associated with the public education foundation.