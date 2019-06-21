Man found guilty for burglarizing Wayne Newton’s home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– A jury found one of the men accused of breaking into longtime Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton’s home guilty on all counts (11 felonies) related to a home invasion and robbery at the home.

Prosecutors say, Weslie Martin, 22, stole Newton’s valuables and later sold them to a coin and jewelry store.

Last week Newton and his wife described encountering two burglars at their home a year ago, including one who attacked their dogs with a crowbar before escaping over a wall.

Police say Martin was also responsible for a break-in that occurred two weeks prior at the Newton home, and at a neighboring property.

However, Martin’s public defender, Will Ewing, told jurors that only a vague video security image ties Martin to the second break-in, which the Newtons interrupted when they returned home.

Martin is expected to be sentenced as a habitual criminal.