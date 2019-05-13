Man wanted by FBI for 23 years turns self in Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Man wanted by FBI for 23 years turns self in prev next

PORTLAND (CNN) -- After 23 years on the run, a man wanted for sexually assaulting young girls has turned himself in.

Sixty-two-year-old Arthur Silsbee walked into the Oregon City Police Department Friday and surrendered.

It is not clear why. Police say he sexually assaulted multiple girls between the ages of 8 and 10 in the mid-90s.

He's facing several charges. The FBI said Silsbee knew his victims through babysitting or taking them to events. He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.