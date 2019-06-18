Management shake-ups, comp drink changes on the horizon

From management shake ups to some unconfirmed talks of the town, founder of ‘Vital Vegas’ Scott Roeben has been dialed in on the chatter.

The latest moves are happening at the Palms with management shake-up at Apex nightclub. Clique Hospitality is out, Stations Casinos are taking over the management of club. Employees were informed Friday and the company has confirmed.

The shakeup at the Palms aren’t the only happenings as other properties are making changes around the Las Vegas Strip.

8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus has the story.