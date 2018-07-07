Metro: Fight sparks fear at Town Square Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - There is a massive police presence at Town Square. Metro Police said witnesses told them that someone pulled out a gun during a fight at in front of the movie theater in Town Square.

Initial reports said there were shots fired, but that information is in correct.

People are being urged to stay away from the area.