May was busiest month in McCarran International Airport's history
LAS VEGAS - McCarran International Airport released its passenger numbers for May 2018, and it shows that it was the busiest month in airport's history.
A total of 4,360,117 passengers came through McCarran in May. That's compared to last year's May numbers of 4,208,019.
The previous all-time monthly record of 4,339,416 passengers was set in October 2017.
The numbers are made up of McCarran's arriving and departing passengers for May.
More Stories
-
A woman reported missing has been located in a local hospital where…
-
CAIRO (AP) - With hugs and kisses, family and friends of a Yemeni…
-
BERLIN (AP) - The Latest on Europe's migrant crisis (all times…