News

May was busiest month in McCarran International Airport's history

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2018 06:04 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2018 06:07 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - McCarran International Airport released its passenger numbers for May 2018, and it shows that it was the busiest month in airport's history.

A total of 4,360,117 passengers came through McCarran in May. That's compared to last year's May numbers of 4,208,019.

The previous all-time monthly record of 4,339,416 passengers was set in October 2017.

The numbers are made up of McCarran's arriving and departing passengers for May.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected