May was busiest month in McCarran International Airport's history

LAS VEGAS - McCarran International Airport released its passenger numbers for May 2018, and it shows that it was the busiest month in airport's history.

A total of 4,360,117 passengers came through McCarran in May. That's compared to last year's May numbers of 4,208,019.

The previous all-time monthly record of 4,339,416 passengers was set in October 2017.

The numbers are made up of McCarran's arriving and departing passengers for May.