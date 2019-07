WASHINGTON, DC (CBS) — President Trump presented Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia the Medal of Honor on Tuesday. Bellavia is the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the honor.

Bellavia was recognized for his actions on November 10, 2004 during the second battle of Fallujah. Bellavia’s platoon was clearing a block of buildings when armed insurgents attacked. Bellavia took action, killing and wounding insurgents and single-handedly saved his entire squad, according to the Army.