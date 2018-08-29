Mega park makes its debut in Las Vegas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Olympia Sports Park opened in Southern Highlands yesterday, across from Stuckey Elementary School.

The 17-acre park was constructed by Southern Highlands developer Olympia Company in accordance with a developer agreement it has with Clark County.

“This will be an exciting addition to Southern Highlands, bringing with it an array of amenities that will be a boon to those who enjoy soccer, flag football, basketball, and lacrosse,” said County Commissioner Susan Brager, who represents the area. “Local families also will enjoy the scenic walking trail, splash pads, and botanical garden. It’s wonderful.”

The park will feature three full-size, lighted, multi-purpose fields that can be used for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports, six basketball courts, a splash pad, full playground with state-of-the-art equipment and shade, botanical garden and a scenic walking trail.

“Olympia Companies, the developer of Southern Highlands, is proud to turn over the completed Olympia Sports Park to Clark County for the benefit and enjoyment of the community and surrounding areas,” said Gary Goett, chairman, CEO and president of Olympia. “Southern Highlands has long been known as a premier master plan community in the valley. Olympia Sports Park will offer something for everyone with lighted fields, basketball court, water play features, playground structures, workout stations, a hilltop trail, shaded family picnic areas, and other amenities.”