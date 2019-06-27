Metro arrests alleged suspect in deadly downtown shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing another man in downtown Las Vegas. Jerry Fitzgerald, 44, was arrested in the 1800 block of West Alexander Road.

According to Metro Police, on June 22, dispatch operators received a call about gunfire in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. At the same time, a patrol officer was in the area and heard the shots as well.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man on the

sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by the family as Michael Johnson, was transported to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned Johnson and Fitzgerald had got into an argument inside a nearby business. When they left, they fired their guns at each other;Johnson was killed.

Fitzgerald was arrested for his death. His preliminary hearing is set for July 10.