Sexual assault causes chaos at quiet NW valley park

A sexual assault rocked a normally quiet, northwest valley park on Thursday.

People, who frequent The Wayne Bunker Family Park near Tenaya Way and Alexander Road, call it a normally quiet oasis. Visitors told 8 News Now they’re especially shaken an investigation like this would happen in broad daylight.

“I couldn’t believe it,” park goer Cassie Ricci said of the situation. “Being in such a family oriented area that’s scary for sure.”

Crime scene tape turned comfort to chaos as police investigated the violent crime, which they said happened just before 11:00 a.m.

“I was shocked and scared a little bit,” park goer Brandon Maxfield said. “I’m not going to lie.”

The Metro Police told 8 News Now they’re still searching for the suspect.

Officers haven’t released many details, but they said they are on the hunt for a man.

“That’s kind of why I’m at a loss for words right now,” Maxfield added. “Because I’ve never heard of something like this so close to home.”

Now as police continue their investigation, neighbors plan to stay extra aware, no matter how safe someplace may seem.

“You want to be aware, you think you’re aware, you think that you’re prepared,” Maxfield said. “But then something like this comes out of nowhere quickly.”

Others called the incident a reminder that violent crimes can happen anywhere.

“I know it’s not a perfect thing,” Ricci added. “People get away with awful things every day.”

“I want to keep coming here,” Maxfield added. “But I’m not sure.”

Police have not released any information about the victim’s condition.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.