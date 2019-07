LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a black male in his 40s that occurred around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Washington Avenue.

Deadly shooting before 4 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station on Washington and N. Las Vegas Blvd. @LVMPD says a man in his 40’s was murdered. No suspects at this time. Police have closed a portion of Washington in front of the gas station #8NN pic.twitter.com/m2dRb24lKA — Cristen Drummond (@cristendrummond) June 22, 2019

Officers say the man was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived and that he was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers have no suspect info at this time and are still collecting information for their investigation.