LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a barricade situation in the 9200 block of West Diablo, which is in a neighborhood between S. Fort Apache Road and S. Jerry Tarkanian Way.

According to Metro, around 3:18 p.m. a man called police dispatch claiming to be armed in an apartment and is making threats.

Officers on the scene have contained the apartment.

This is a developing story.