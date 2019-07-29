Metro officer, driver injured in crash

A Las Vegas Metro Police officer and another driver were injured in an early-morning crash at Charleston and Lamb, on the valley’s east side.

The marked patrol vehicle was traveling south on Lame with lights and sirens activated, responding to an emergency call, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon. The officer was struck at the intersection by a black Nissan Sentra, traveling east on Charleston.

The man driving the Nissan was taken to the hospital, complaining of pain. The patrol officer was taken to UMC. Both the officer and the driver are expected to recover.

The eastbound lanes of Charleston were closed at Lamb for several hours for the investigation.