Metro officer shoots pit bull that charged him during fatal crash investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are currently in a neighborhood by Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard investigating a fatal crash, which led to a dog getting shot by one Metro officer.
The shooting occurred as officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street to investigate a fatal crash, which has since been deemed a suicide. Details around the suicide by vehicle are still vague, but we do know the driver of a car involved is who died.
As officers approached a home in the area to talk to residents, a pit bull came out. Officers attempted to use a dog pole to catch the dog when it charged at the officer. A second officer then fired striking the dog.
At this time, the dog’s condition remains unknown.