Metro Trunk or Treat events
Metro is holding several Trunk or Treat events starting Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. Families and kids are invited to come and interact with the officers and get some sweet treats. There will be games, entertainment and candy.
Oct. 31:
Bolden Area Command
Safenight Halloween Carnival: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
1625 W. Carey Ave.
Northwest Area Command
Halloween Celebration: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Floyd Lamb State Park
9200 Tule Springs Park
Spring Valley Area Command
Treat Street: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Downtown Summerlin
1980 Festival Plaza Dr.
