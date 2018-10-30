Metro Trunk or Treat events

News

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 01:13 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 09:51 AM PDT

Metro is holding several Trunk or Treat events starting Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. Families and kids are invited to come and interact with the officers and get some sweet treats. There will be games, entertainment and candy.

 

Oct. 31:
Bolden Area Command
Safenight Halloween Carnival: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
1625 W. Carey Ave.

Northwest Area Command
Halloween Celebration: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Floyd Lamb State Park
9200 Tule Springs Park

Spring Valley Area Command
Treat Street: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Downtown Summerlin
1980 Festival Plaza Dr.

