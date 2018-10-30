Metro Trunk or Treat events

Metro is holding several Trunk or Treat events starting Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. Families and kids are invited to come and interact with the officers and get some sweet treats. There will be games, entertainment and candy.

Oct. 31:

Bolden Area Command

Safenight Halloween Carnival: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

1625 W. Carey Ave.

Northwest Area Command

Halloween Celebration: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Floyd Lamb State Park

9200 Tule Springs Park

Spring Valley Area Command

Treat Street: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Downtown Summerlin

1980 Festival Plaza Dr.