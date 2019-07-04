Miki Sudo eats 31 hot dogs to win 6th women’s title

Eleven-time and defending men’s champion Joey Chestnut, left, and defending women’s champion Miki Sudo pose together during Nathan’s Famous international Fourth of July hot dog eating contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Reigning women’s champion Miki Sudo devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women’s division of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk on Thursday.

The 33-year-old fell short of her total last year of 37 frankfurters but earned her sixth consecutive title by easily beating runner-up Michelle Lesco, who wolfed down 26 hot dogs. ???

Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas holds the all-time women’s record of 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk for the contest.

“I’m super grateful for everybody who came out here to support,” Sudo said.

The men were to face off

Chestnut set a record last year by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan’s Takeru Kobayashi, who no longer takes part in the contest.