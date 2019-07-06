Missing 87-year-old man hit, killed by car while walking on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say Robert Rascan, an 87-year-old man they previously reported missing, was involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

At approximately 4:28 a.m. a white Mercedes Sprinter Van was traveling southbound on the I-15 south of mile marker 63 and for unknown reasons, Rascan was walking in the left travel lane of the I-15.

The van struck Rascan.

A white or light-colored Ford F-150 also hit him after the initial collision with the van occurred. Rascan was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the van stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, but the driver of the F-150 did not.

Impairment, speed or distraction do not appear to be a factor.

87 year old Robert Rascon was from North Las Vegas. A Silver Alert was activated for Rascon yesterday after family members noticed their vehicle and Rascon were missing from their home. The vehicle Rascon was reportedly driving in, a gray Chrysler Aspen SUV was located near the crash scene with the keys in the vehicle.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to locate the white or light-colored Ford F-150 that failed to stop at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with any information can call NHP dispatch at 702-486-4100, *NHP from a cell phone or crime stoppers at 702-385-5555. All callers can remain anonymous.