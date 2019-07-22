Monsoon is coming this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Titanic survivor's walking stick, with an electric light she used to signal for help from a lifeboat, sold for $62,500 at an auction of maritime items, the auction house said Monday.

Guernsey's held the auction at the International Yacht Restoration School in Newport, Rhode Island, on Friday and Saturday. The top bid on Ella White's cane was $50,000, plus the surcharge added by the auction house, Guernsey's President Arlan Ettinger said.