More closures on US95 through the Spaghetti Bowl starts at 9 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here’s a heads-up: if you thought Pave-A-Palooza was done this past weekend: no. Part two starts tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) night at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Northbound 95 will be closed from Las Vegas Blvd over to MLK right through the Spaghetti Bowl. So to get around it, you just get off at Las Vegas Blvd, go up to Bonanza then back over to MLK down to the 95. Or to get on the 15: Las Vegas Blvd up to Washington will take you onto the freeway.