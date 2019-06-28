More on John and Nate’s nearly matching suits

A viewer chimes in with a comment that caught John and Sherry off guard

After some earlier talk that John and Nate looked similar in their choice of suits for Friday morning, a viewer weighed in with a comment that caught John and Sherry off guard.

The morning show was just wrapping up, so there wasn’t much room for comment.

Even the studio camera crew started drawing comparisons. One brought up the movie with Arnold Schwarzennegger and Danny DeVito: Twins!

Earlier, after John commented that he and Nate looked as if they were wearing the same suit, Nate got down to semantics, suggesting the near physical impossibility of that!

Enjoy.