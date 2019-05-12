Mother charged with murder in death of her 2-year-old child Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mother charged with murder in death of her 2-year-old child prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - A mother is arrested for murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter. This happened around 3 p.m. this afternoon at a home near Walnut & Cheyenne.

Metro police say the woman called 911 claiming her child had drowned in the bathtub, they say she ignored operators commands to pull the child out of the water and perform CPR.

Responding officers found the child unresponsive in the bathtub and tried to perform CPR. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother was booked at CCDC for open murder.